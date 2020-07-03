Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) a buy right now? The smart money was taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that FRGI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in FRGI a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Leucadia National, managed by Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg, holds the most valuable position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI). Leucadia National has a $21.2 million position in the stock, comprising 28.3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Andrew Rechtschaffen of AREX Capital Management, with a $10.1 million position; the fund has 11.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism include Gregg J. Powers's Private Capital Management, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Leucadia National allocated the biggest weight to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI), around 28.25% of its 13F portfolio. AREX Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 11.82 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FRGI.