Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first half of 2019 amid Powell's pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the second quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Is First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) a bargain? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that FFWM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at present, We choose to focus on the masters of this group, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers direct the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping track of their top picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light a few investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market.

We're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

How have hedgies been trading First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FFWM over the last 16 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.