Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtFirst Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. AG was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with AG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a large number of metrics stock market investors use to value their stock investments. A couple of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Now we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG).

How have hedgies been trading First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -19% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), with a stake worth $30 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $7.4 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Sprott Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sprott Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), around 0.44% of its 13F portfolio. CQS Cayman LP is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AG.