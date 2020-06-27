Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that FLXN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). FLXN was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with FLXN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are tons of formulas investors use to appraise stocks. Some of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can beat their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Hedge fund activity in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FLXN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Bill Miller's Miller Value Partners has the number one position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN), worth close to $33.4 million, corresponding to 2.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Mark Kingdon of Kingdon Capital, with a $7 million position; 1.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions comprise Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and James A. Silverman's Opaleye Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Miller Value Partners allocated the biggest weight to Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN), around 2.15% of its 13F portfolio. Kingdon Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.28 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FLXN.