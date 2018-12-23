Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the September quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that FSM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

What does the smart money think about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)?

At Q3's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in FSM at the beginning of this year. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $16.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Sprott Asset Management with a $6.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds were leading the bulls' herd. Signition LP, managed by George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander, created the most valuable position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Signition LP had $0.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves's BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also initiated a $0.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are David Costen Haley's HBK Investments and Frederick DiSanto's Ancora Advisors.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE), Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD), and Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to FSM's market valuation.