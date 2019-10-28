Here is What Hedge Funds Think About G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds' consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That's why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. GTHX was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with GTHX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GTHX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

To most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation today, We choose to focus on the top tier of this club, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers command most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has spotted a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Peter Kolchinsky More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

What does smart money think about G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in GTHX a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.