Here is What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare NGD to other stocks including Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that NGD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD).

Hedge fund activity in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in NGD a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Kopernik Global Investors was the largest shareholder of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), with a stake worth $37.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Kopernik Global Investors was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $13.2 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Saba Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.