Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Is Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) ready to rally soon? Investors who are in the know are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that IRT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). IRT was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with IRT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Now we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 129% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in IRT a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT), with a stake worth $57.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Luminus Management, which amassed a stake valued at $5.7 million. Marshall Wace LLP, Arrowstreet Capital, and Highland Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pinz Capital allocated the biggest weight to Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT), around 3.6% of its 13F portfolio. Highland Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IRT.