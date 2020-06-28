Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Infinera Corp. (INFN)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) an exceptional stock to buy now? Money managers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were cut by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that INFN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

What does smart money think about Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in INFN a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Oaktree Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN), with a stake worth $133.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Oaktree Capital Management was Greenhouse Funds, which amassed a stake valued at $27.5 million. Citadel Investment Group, Divisar Capital, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenhouse Funds allocated the biggest weight to Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN), around 6.69% of its 13F portfolio. Divisar Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.92 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to INFN.