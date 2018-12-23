Here is What Hedge Funds Think About LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Is LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy league graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds' picks don't beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Is LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) a bargain? Prominent investors are taking a bearish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that lpsn isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let's go over the key hedge fund action regarding LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

How have hedgies been trading LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)?

At Q3's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LPSN heading into this year. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, RGM Capital held the most valuable stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), which was worth $39.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $39.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, AQR Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it's safe to say that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. At the top of the heap, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group cut the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $1.4 million in stock. Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle's fund, Springbok Capital, also dropped its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds last quarter.