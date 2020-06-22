Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ:MGY) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ:MGY) undervalued? The best stock pickers are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that MGY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ:MGY).

What have hedge funds been doing with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NASDAQ:MGY)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in MGY a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.