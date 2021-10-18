Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on June 30th. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 873 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) based on those filings.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was in 28 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 34. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with COOP positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that COOP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by keeping an eye on their best equity investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light numerous investment strategies that have historically outrun the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital
Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

Parag Vora of HG Vora Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Do Hedge Funds Think COOP Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the first quarter of 2020. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards COOP over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is COOP A Good Stock To Buy?
Is COOP A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, Omega Advisors held the most valuable stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), which was worth $140.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was HG Vora Capital Management which amassed $135.5 million worth of shares. Diamond Hill Capital, Inherent Group, and Oaktree Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position OCO Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), around 23.62% of its 13F portfolio. Nierenberg Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 20.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to COOP.

Now, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, initiated the biggest position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP). Millennium Management had $5.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management also initiated a $2.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Marc Majzner's Clearline Capital, Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp, and Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) but similarly valued. These stocks are Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA), Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to COOP's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position LAUR,20,203841,-1 NUS,20,298814,1 FORM,20,167474,3 GRWG,17,128612,-1 ACA,12,155930,-5 EAT,31,353266,0 CWT,9,101040,1 Average,18.4,201282,-0.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $201 million. That figure was $660 million in COOP's case. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for COOP is 76.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and still beat the market by 4.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on COOP as the stock returned 28.5% since the end of Q2 (through 10/15) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with a work requirement and income cap around $60,000, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • Why the Bowl's More Than Half Full for Sinking Campbell Soup

    Your grandparents ate it, your grandchildren will too -- but coming down from a pandemic surge in sales, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB), has gotten a little too cold for investors. Consumers loaded their cupboards with soup during amid lockdowns, and now that more of them are vaccinated, they're buying fewer Campbell products. The company recently reported an 11% decline in sales for the fourth quarter and projected essentially no growth for its fiscal 2022 performance.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

    Most stocks sink when the stock market itself plunges. Not only are their stocks available at a discount, but the lower share prices also allow you to lock in higher dividend yields. No one knows for sure whether the stock market will crash anytime soon.

  • El-Erian Says Investors Should Prepare for Bigger Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohammed El-Erian said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.