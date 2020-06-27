Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. NCMI has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with NCMI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NCMI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a large number of gauges stock traders can use to analyze their holdings. Some of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Hedge fund activity in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NCMI a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Greenhouse Funds was the largest shareholder of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), with a stake worth $12.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Greenhouse Funds was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $5.1 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenhouse Funds allocated the biggest weight to National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), around 3.12% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NCMI.