Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Is National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) worth your attention right now? The best stock pickers are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that NPK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to review the key hedge fund action regarding National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

What does smart money think about National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)?

At Q2's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NPK a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates has the number one position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK), worth close to $47.3 million, amounting to 0.4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, which holds a $12.5 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish encompass Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management.