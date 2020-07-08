Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. OPI was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with OPI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OPI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the moguls of this club, approximately 850 funds. These money managers have their hands on the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by paying attention to their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has figured out many investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market.

[caption id="attachment_845793" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Peter Rathjens of Arrowstreet Capital[/caption]

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OPI a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.