Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that OSBC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a lot of gauges stock traders can use to size up their stock investments. A duo of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to go over the key hedge fund action encompassing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Hedge fund activity in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in OSBC a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.