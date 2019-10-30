Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that OSPN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to check out the new hedge fund action surrounding OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Hedge fund activity in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

At Q2's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -23% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OSPN a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Legion Partners Asset Management held the most valuable stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), which was worth $34.2 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Ancora Advisors which amassed $14.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Archon Capital Management, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.