Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ooma Inc (OOMA)

What does smart money think about Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OOMA over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) was held by Woodson Capital Management, which reported holding $21.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $10.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Tiger Management, Headlands Capital, and Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Headlands Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA), around 9.54% of its 13F portfolio. Tiger Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.53 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OOMA.