Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Is Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) a buy right now? The best stock pickers are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that PLXS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are many methods stock market investors can use to analyze publicly traded companies. A couple of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Hedge fund activity in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -33% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PLXS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), with a stake worth $31.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Marshall Wace LLP, which amassed a stake valued at $9 million. Winton Capital Management, GLG Partners, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS), around 0.15% of its 13F portfolio. AlphaCrest Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PLXS.