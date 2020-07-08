Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Qudian Inc. (QD)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. QD investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with QD positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that QD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are tons of methods stock market investors put to use to assess stocks. A couple of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outperform the market by a solid margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD).

How have hedgies been trading Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in QD over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holds the number one position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD). Arrowstreet Capital has a $5.8 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Indus Capital, led by David Kowitz and Sheldon Kasowitz, holding a $2.5 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism consist of Israel Englander's Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Indus Capital allocated the biggest weight to Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), around 0.42% of its 13F portfolio. Maverick Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to QD.