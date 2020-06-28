Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The RealReal, Inc. (REAL)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. REAL was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with REAL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that REAL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a multitude of formulas shareholders have at their disposal to appraise their holdings. Some of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

What does smart money think about The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in REAL a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, C. Ashton Newhall and James Lim's Greenspring Associates has the largest position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), worth close to $33.3 million, comprising 13.8% of its total 13F portfolio. On Greenspring Associates's heels is Woodson Capital Management, led by James Woodson Davis, holding a $14.7 million position; 2.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Hyder Ahmad's Broad Peak Investment Holdings, Angela Aldrich's Bayberry Capital Partners and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenspring Associates allocated the biggest weight to The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), around 13.77% of its 13F portfolio. Bayberry Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to REAL.