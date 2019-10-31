Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

The market has been volatile in the last few months as the Federal Reserve continued its rate cuts and uncertainty looms over trade negotiations with China. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points over the last 12 months. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, though some funds increased their exposure dramatically at the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds' moves.

Is Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that RECN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). RECN was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with RECN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

What does smart money think about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in RECN over the last 16 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.