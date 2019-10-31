Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts, usually don't make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Things completely reversed during the first half of 2019. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) an exceptional investment today? The best stock pickers are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that RYTM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers hone in on the upper echelon of this group, around 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people shepherd the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by paying attention to their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically outpaced the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

What does smart money think about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in RYTM a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).