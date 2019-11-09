Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors' consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 20 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index ETF by 4 percentage points so far this year. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that REDU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). REDU was in 6 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 3 hedge funds in our database with REDU holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several signals market participants use to evaluate stocks. Two of the most innovative signals are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can beat the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

Chase Coleman of Tiger Global More

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU).

How are hedge funds trading RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 100% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in REDU over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

REDU_nov2019 More

More specifically, Tiger Global Management LLC was the largest shareholder of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU), with a stake worth $4.8 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Tiger Global Management LLC was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $0.9 million. Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.