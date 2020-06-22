Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RLJ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

How have hedgies been trading RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RLJ a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), with a stake worth $16 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Forward Management, which amassed a stake valued at $9.8 million. Balyasny Asset Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Forward Management allocated the biggest weight to RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), around 1.91% of its 13F portfolio. Oasis Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.79 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RLJ.