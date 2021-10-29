Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Hedge fund interest in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. Our calculations also showed that SBTX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE:NHC), Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB), and Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to gather more data points.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Oleg Nodelman EcoR1 Capital
Oleg Nodelman EcoR1 Capital

Oleg Nodelman of EcoR1 Capital

Now let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Do Hedge Funds Think SBTX Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SBTX a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, OrbiMed Advisors has the largest position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX), worth close to $270 million, comprising 2.7% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Oleg Nodelman of EcoR1 Capital, with a $80.9 million position; the fund has 3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish contain Peter Kolchinsky's RA Capital Management, Wilmot B. Harkey and Daniel Mack's Nantahala Capital Management and Michael Rockefeller and KarláKroeker's Woodline Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position EcoR1 Capital allocated the biggest weight to Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX), around 3.02% of its 13F portfolio. OrbiMed Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBTX.

Because Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has experienced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there were a few hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Arsani William's Logos Capital sold off the largest investment of the "upper crust" of funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $5.5 million in stock, and Anand Parekh's Alyeska Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $1.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX). We will take a look at National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE:NHC), Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB), Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC), OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX), Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS), and General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). All of these stocks' market caps match SBTX's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position NHC,13,57296,7 EBSB,16,117424,1 ATEX,18,471170,2 IESC,13,647155,2 OPRX,13,66980,2 BFS,6,14088,-2 GAM,4,36388,0 Average,11.9,201500,1.7 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $202 million. That figure was $508 million in SBTX's case. Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SBTX is 78.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately SBTX wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SBTX were disappointed as the stock returned -70.2% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Here's Why Investors Are Likely to See Ford's Stock Price Double

    In This morning's Market Recon, I mentioned that Ford Motor had pierced my $17 target price and that I was honor bound to make some kind of sale and then refigure for you and I, a new target. Shortly after publication, I realized that I had increased my target price for Ford Motor to $19 from $17 in a piece for Real Money on September 28th, when the last sale was $14.65. Sarge fave Ford Motor reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Wednesday evening.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • A Post-Erdogan Era Could Be Lucrative for Turkey’s Markets. How to Play It.

    Investors should keep an eye on Turkey’s market if President Erdogan departs after 18 years in power.

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you're not alone. True to form, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile all year, offering investors plenty of chances to buy the dip. Here are five things you can do right now to ease your crypto FOMO in a calm and collected way.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.

  • Stocks Plunge in India on RBI Plan to Drain Cash, Morgan Stanley Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks slumped the most in six months as a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley and a central bank plan to drain liquidity soured sentiment in the world’s best-performing major market.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.9% in

  • James Goetz Is The Independent Director of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) And They Just Picked Up 11% More Shares

    Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent...

  • Morgan Stanley: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double From Here

    Two months ago, Morgan Stanley had posed a question: 'Will the September market swoon take longer than average to recover?' According to the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson, we can “Fast forward to today, and the answer to that question is a definitive no. Instead, our data show retail investors remain steadfast in their commitment to buying equities...” Wilson sees retail investors giving a large boost to the market’s current upward impetus, and paradoxically, he believes that the

  • 2 Incredible Growth Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy More of This Week

    To say that Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) has been beaten down by the market is a bit of an understatement. Shares of the company are down about 30% year-to-date, and 52% below its February all time-high. The company is set to release its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on Oct. 27.