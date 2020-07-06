Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. SLP was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with SLP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SLP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are plenty of methods stock market investors put to use to evaluate their holdings. A duo of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outperform the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

What have hedge funds been doing with Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in SLP a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $16.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $12.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Winton Capital Management, Ancora Advisors, and Algert Coldiron Investors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP), around 0.65% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.53 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SLP.