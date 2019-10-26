Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Is Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that SWN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). SWN was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with SWN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers choose to focus on the upper echelon of this group, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command the majority of the smart money's total asset base, and by watching their best picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

What does smart money think about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SWN over the last 16 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.