Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

We can judge whether Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There's no better way to get these firms' immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. SKT was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with SKT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SKT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)?

At Q2's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SKT a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SKT Positions More

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), worth close to $23.9 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $19.9 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism encompass Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors.