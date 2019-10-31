Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) a cheap investment now? Investors who are in the know are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions fell by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TVTY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, old financial tools of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this club, around 750 funds. These money managers direct the lion's share of the smart money's total capital, and by monitoring their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has discovered a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to review the new hedge fund action surrounding Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

How have hedgies been trading Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TVTY a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.