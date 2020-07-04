Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. UVSP investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with UVSP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UVSP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a large number of indicators stock market investors put to use to value stocks. Some of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

How have hedgies been trading Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UVSP a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management has the biggest position in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), worth close to $24 million, accounting for 0.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Renaissance Technologies, which holds a $19.7 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish include Ian Simm's Impax Asset Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pzena Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), around 0.18% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.16 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UVSP.