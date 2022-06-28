Hedge funds turn tail as commodities crumble on recession rumble: McGeever

FILE PHOTO: A trader looks at screens with graphs and tables at the Diamond trading academy in Nice
Jamie McGeever
·4 min read

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Buy and hold, maximum long.

That has basically been the strategy for commodity hedge funds for the last couple of years, but it is fast losing its luster.

Crude oil, industrial metals and a range of agricultural commodities are down significantly from their peaks earlier this year - in some cases by up to 50% - as rising interest rates increase the likelihood of U.S. and global recession.

For all that hedge funds are supposed to be quick-thinking, nimble operators with the freedom and flexibility to go short as well as long - they are the smartest guys in the room, after all - the reality is rather different.

Many are trend-spotting momentum players, betting on an asset appreciating in value and running with it. This approach is not all that different from any conventional buy-and-hold, long-only fund.

Going long - essentially a bet that a particular asset will rise in value - has been extremely lucrative in the commodities space thanks to the post-pandemic global economic recovery, subsequent supply-chain and bottleneck squeeze, and supply issues emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Hedge fund industry data provider Preqin's commodities strategies index rose 13.8% from January through May, more than four times the 3.0% rise in the benchmark macro index, and three times the macros strategies index rise of 4.5%.

Similarly, rival industry data provider HFR's commodity index was up 12.1% in the first five months of the year, the main contributor to the (total) macro index's 9.35% gain. Commodities is a constituent part of the broader macro index.

But almost all of that impressive performance - 10.57% of it - was accrued in the first quarter. The index lost 0.46% in May, its biggest monthly fall since November 2020.

Thomas Thornton, founder of research firm Hedge Fund Telemetry, says a lot of funds have been caught out by the recent price decline across the commodity complex, which is eating into their previous gains.

"Commodity hedge funds don't short enough. They don't hedge enough. They're basically momentum traders," Thornton said.

"Hedge funds have chased performance, chased commodities higher. They have absolutely crushed it. But this last move down has really shaken some funds," he added.

GRAPHIC: Commodities performance over past month (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byvrjabkwve/CommodsIndices.png)

LONG, LONG, LONG

Second-quarter and first-half performance figures will be released in early July. The HFR commodity index has posted only one quarterly loss since 2018, and that was a 0.57% decline in Q1 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unlikely to fall that much in Q2, but the peak definitely seems to have passed.

Brent crude oil futures are down around 20% from their March high, and benchmark London Metal Exchange copper futures last week hit their lowest level since February 2021. Copper has lost around a quarter of its value since hitting a record high in March.

Other industrial metals are also sliding sharply - tin fell 25% last week alone, its biggest weekly fall since at least 2005, and is now 50% off its March high.

GRAPHIC: Metals prices over past 3 months (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvgnxmbapq/METALS.jpg)

The Bloomberg agriculture index fell more than 7% last week, its biggest fall since 2011. The industrial metals index is down 25% in the April-June period, on track for its worst quarter since 2008 and second-worst since the index was launched over 30 years ago.

Speculators active in Commodity Futures Trading Commission futures are waking up to the shift. Funds sold oil in the latest week at the fastest rate in 15 weeks as the prospect of a U.S. recession sooner rather than later continued to intensify.

Saxo Bank's commodity analysts said on Monday that the total CFTC net long position across 24 commodity futures they track fell 5% to a 22-month low of 1.5 million lots in the last week. The biggest reductions were in WTI crude oil, natural gas, grains and sugar.

"Worries about growth and with that demand for commodities helped trigger long liquidation in energy and grains together with additional short selling in copper," they wrote on Monday.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

Related columns:

- Funds sell oil at fastest rate for 15 weeks as economic outlook worsens (June 27)

- Funds trim bullish CBOT grain bets ahead of steep selloff (June 27)

- Rate blitz a reminder the Fed doesn't target GDP (June 21)

(By Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Additional contribution from Mike Dolan in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Sayona, partner approve restart of Quebec lithium plant operation

    Shares of Sayona Mining jumped nearly 18% to A$0.165 by 0527 GMT, hitting their highest since June 7, while the broader market rose more than half a percent. The proposed upgrade and restart of the Québec-based North American Lithium (NAL) operation have been funded through cash contributions by both Sayona and Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont has a 25% stake in Sayona Quebec, the Sayona Mining unit which owns NAL.

  • UPS CEO Carol Tome’s Key to Success? Beards, Tattoos, and Rising Margins.

    CFO Brian Newman explains how the delivery company has changed since CEO Carol Tome took the helm in mid 2020.

  • Credit Suisse to Lean on Wealth Unit, Technology in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG vowed to boost the business with rich clients and cut costs through simplifying technology as it seeks to emerge from two years of scandal and losses. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Cha

  • Ericsson's $6.2 billion Vonage takeover delayed over U.S. review

    Ericsson said on Tuesday the closing of its $6.2 billion Vonage acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by a U.S. national security panel. The Swedish telecom equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage in all-cash deal in November, as part of its efforts to broaden its 5G portfolio. But, since then, Ericsson has faced a bribing scandal in Iraq that has led to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opening investigations against the company.

  • Norway could allow airline SAS to convert debt to equity

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity under certain conditions but does not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday. SAS owes the state about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) from loans made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that these can be converted into equity under certain conditions. SAS this year set out a plan to cut costs, convert debt and attract fresh cash from equity investors and said that restructuring was needed to prevent the carrier from running out of money.

  • ANA's low-cost arm to resume flights to Seoul after 2-1/2 years, source says

    The low-cost carrier arm of Japan's ANA Holdings, Peach Aviation, is set to resume flights to Seoul from late August, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a 2-1/2-year halt due to the pandemic and strict border measures. Peach will make six round trip flights a week between Osaka's Kansai International Airport and South Korea's Incheon International Airport starting on Aug. 28, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. The resumption of flights is the latest sign of Japan's slow emergence from some of the world's strictest border measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • BlueCrest Hires Ex-Citadel Trader Wheeler for Dubai Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Billionaire Michael Platt’s private investment firm is expanding operations t

  • Valeo strikes deal to deliver driving assistance systems to BMW's electric vehicle platform

    French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems. The platform, on which BMW is planning to build up its bestselling 3 series sedan among other models, is a core part of the carmaker's strategy to reach a 50% share for electric vehicles in its global sales by 2030. Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation called "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

  • India’s cryptocurrency exchanges are shifting to friendlier countries

    The global cryptocurrency crash and stringent Indian rules and regulatory tweaks have crippled the industry.

  • Central Banks in Asia Spend Billions to Slow Currency Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of building their foreign-exchange reserves, central banks in Asia are tapping into their stockpiles to bolster their weakening currencies against a rising US dollar. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sale

  • General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

    MP Materials director Randall Weisenburger just bought $1 million of shares of the rare-earths miner.

  • Carnival Stock Is Dropping. Cuts to the Price Target Are Rolling In.

    Steven Wieczynski of Stifel and Daniel Politzer of Wells Fargo both lowered price targets on cruise giant Carnival.

  • One of China’s Top Tech Investors Sees Crackdown Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of China’s biggest private equity investors said the nation’s tech firms are turning a corner after a recent rout wiped out nearly $2 trillion in market value at its peak. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs

  • Britney Spears’s ex tried to break into her bedroom on her wedding day, guard testifies

    Jason Alexander also ‘started reaching into his right pocket,’ says guard Richard Eubeler

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    In 2021, tech stock valuations were extremely elevated, and now many have swung too far to the downside. Investors tend to throw away exceptional companies right along with mediocre ones when broad market events happen.

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

    Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum.

  • China to Ban Over One Million ‘Fake’ Foreign A-Share Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China will ban more than one million mainland investors from trading onshore shares via the stock connect programs with Hong Kong, as authorities act on a new regulation to crack down on “fake foreign capital.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Nike Stock Slumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Run Out of Momentum

    The S&P 500 initially tried to rally in the futures market on Monday but ran out of momentum as the overbought condition on Friday has stalled.

  • Chewy Stock Will Soar. Pet Products Are Recession-Resilient, Says Analyst.

    Needham believes online pet-products retailer Chewy can do well even during a slowing economy. On Monday, analyst Anna Andreeva raised her rating on Chewy (ticker: CHWY ) to Buy from Hold, predicting better future financial results for the company.