Hedge Funds Are In Wait and See Mode With Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Hedge fund interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare IVR to other stocks including Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC), Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), and AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, We choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, about 850 funds. These investment experts oversee the majority of the smart money's total asset base, and by tracking their first-class investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light many investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_844243" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners[/caption]

Donald Sussman Paloma Partners More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's go over the latest hedge fund action encompassing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IVR over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), which was worth $5.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Winton Capital Management which amassed $4.5 million worth of shares. Two Sigma Advisors, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR), around 0.12% of its 13F portfolio. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IVR.