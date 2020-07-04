Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ADRO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several gauges shareholders have at their disposal to value publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest.

Now let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO).

What does smart money think about Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ADRO over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Vivo Capital was the largest shareholder of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO), with a stake worth $14 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Vivo Capital was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $12.5 million. Ikarian Capital, Rubric Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Vivo Capital allocated the biggest weight to Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO), around 1.27% of its 13F portfolio. Ikarian Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.75 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ADRO.