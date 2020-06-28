Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Banner Corporation (BANR)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) based on that data.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. BANR was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with BANR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BANR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BANR over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $24 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Forest Hill Capital with a $7.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Forest Hill Capital allocated the biggest weight to Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR), around 4.12% of its 13F portfolio. EJF Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BANR.