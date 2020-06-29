Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Is Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) undervalued? The smart money is in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that BNED isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). BNED was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with BNED positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_27676" align="aligncenter" width="355"] Israel Englander of Millennium Management[/caption]

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's review the key hedge fund action regarding Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Hedge fund activity in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 56% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BNED over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was held by Antara Capital, which reported holding $1.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Cloverdale Capital Management with a $1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Antara Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cloverdale Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED), around 0.78% of its 13F portfolio. Diametric Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.19 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BNED.