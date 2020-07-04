Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

What does smart money think about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CIVB a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Castine Capital Management, managed by Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders, holds the biggest position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB). Castine Capital Management has a $5.5 million position in the stock, comprising 3% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Renaissance Technologies, which holds a $4.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that hold long positions include David Harding's Winton Capital Management, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Castine Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB), around 2.99% of its 13F portfolio. Seidman Investment Partnership is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CIVB.