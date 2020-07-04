Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that BREW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 57% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BREW a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, GAMCO Investors, managed by Mario Gabelli, holds the biggest position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW). GAMCO Investors has a $7.7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Omni Partners, led by Steven Clark, holding a $2 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that hold long positions encompass Israel Englander's Millennium Management, Mark Broach's Manatuck Hill Partners and Jamie Zimmerman's Litespeed Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Litespeed Management allocated the biggest weight to Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW), around 2.18% of its 13F portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.98 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BREW.