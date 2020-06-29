Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To EnerSys (ENS)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. ENS investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ENS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ENS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are numerous signals shareholders have at their disposal to analyze stocks. A pair of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to view the recent hedge fund action regarding EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

What have hedge funds been doing with EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 23% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ENS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Encompass Capital Advisors, managed by Todd J. Kantor, holds the largest position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Encompass Capital Advisors has a $24.5 million position in the stock, comprising 2.6% of its 13F portfolio. On Encompass Capital Advisors's heels is ACK Asset Management, led by Richard S. Meisenberg, holding a $18.1 million position; the fund has 9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that are bullish encompass David MacKnight's One Fin Capital Management, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position ACK Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), around 9.02% of its 13F portfolio. One Fin Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 7.28 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ENS.