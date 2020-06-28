Hedge Funds Warming Up To Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) based on that data.

Is Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) undervalued? The smart money is buying. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 9 recently. Our calculations also showed that EXPC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). EXPC was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 5 hedge funds in our database with EXPC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are tons of gauges market participants put to use to grade stocks. Two of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

How are hedge funds trading Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)?

How are hedge funds trading Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 180% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EXPC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Glazer Capital, managed by Paul Glazer, holds the biggest position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC). Glazer Capital has a $21.3 million position in the stock, comprising 1.4% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Isaac Corre of Governors Lane, with a $15.5 million position; the fund has 2.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions include Israel Englander's Millennium Management, David Costen Haley's HBK Investments and Steven Clark's Omni Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Governors Lane allocated the biggest weight to Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC), around 2.15% of its 13F portfolio. Fort Baker Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.44 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EXPC.