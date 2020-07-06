Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) the right investment to pursue these days? Prominent investors were becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that INTL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, Our experts choose to focus on the moguls of this club, around 850 funds. These investment experts control most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tailing their matchless stock picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered many investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_189632" align="aligncenter" width="400"] David Harding of Winton Capital Management[/caption]

David Harding More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action encompassing INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

How have hedgies been trading INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in INTL over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.