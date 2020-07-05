Hedge Funds Are Wrong About The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that PRSC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are plenty of gauges shareholders put to use to evaluate stocks. Two of the best gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

How have hedgies been trading The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -27% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PRSC over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the largest position in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Renaissance Technologies has a $50.1 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Christopher Shackelton and Adam Gray of Coliseum Capital, with a $47.7 million position; 12.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Amy Minella's Cardinal Capital, Jeremy Carton and Gilbert Li's Alta Fundamental Advisers and C. Jonathan Gattman's Cloverdale Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Coliseum Capital allocated the biggest weight to The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), around 12.92% of its 13F portfolio. Alta Fundamental Advisers is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 12.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PRSC.