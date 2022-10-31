Hedge-layers keep tradition alive in Oxfordshire contest

Hedge-layers have put their skills to the test in a competition.

On Saturday, people from across the country gathered at Clacks Farm near Wallingford in Oxfordshire to compete in the countryside discipline.

Hedge-laying is a traditional craft used to manage hedgerows, ensuring they remain an impermeable barrier for livestock and do not grow unchecked.

One competitor said there were 30 regional styles of hedge-laying, 20 of which were still used.

"This is an important rural craft which has been practiced for generations and helps ensure our hedgerows remain healthy for the benefit of wildlife and future generations," Joe Craig, chairman of National Hedge-laying Society said.

Competitors were given five hours to complete 10m of hedgerow.

The four winners were presented with their trophies by actor Jeremy Irons, Countryfile presenter John Craven and Clacks Farm owner, Philip Chamberlain.

Nigel Adams competed on Saturday and told the BBC he would cut through most of a stem and then lean it over in a pattern.

"Hedge-laying is a very old craft that can be dated back to pre-Roman times," he said.

"You get new growth, it goes into a new lifecycle for future generations."

Specialising in countryside management, Mr Adams looks after the hedges of King Charles III.

He said the King was "passionate about hedgerows".

"It's his hobby!" he said. "We do quite a bit of hedge-laying at Highgrove."

The new king is reportedly a fan of hedgerows, laid out during a competition in a variety of styles including Welsh, Midlands and South of England

