Hedgelayers assemble in Leicestershire for national contest

More than 100 of the UK's best hedgelayers are to take part in the 44th National Hedgelaying Championship in Leicestershire.

Competitors will show off their skills in the countryside craft in the contest at Stanford Hall, near Lutterworth, on Saturday.

Hedgelaying is a traditional craft used to manage hedgerows - creating barriers for livestock and wildlife habitats.

An overall champion will be chosen from 15 regional style classes.

Chairman of the National Hedgelaying Society, Joe Craig, said the discipline had been practised for hundreds of years.

"The correct management of our hedgerows is essential if we are to conserve our wildlife and landscape for future generations," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Laying the hedge is part of an important cycle in the life of a hedge, helping rejuvenate new growth and keeping it healthy."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.