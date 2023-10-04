Alleged Hedingham killer faces five murder charges as he moves up to adult court

Just days before the one-year anniversary of the Hedingham mass shooting, the alleged shooter is now facing charges in superior court.

On Wednesday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced that Austin Thompson is charged with five counts of murder in the deaths of his brother James Roger Thompson, Gabriel Torres, Mary Elizabeth Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnatz.

Thompson is also charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury for the injuries sustained by Marcille Lynn Gardner. Thompson is also charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer for the injuries sustained by Officer C. Clark of the Raleigh police.

This announcement comes one week after Freeman told The News & Observer she did not anticipate movement in the case until after the anniversary of the shooting.

Thompson’s father cited

Thompson’s father, handyman Alan Thompson, was also cited by the Raleigh police for one count of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor in a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This is the first indication given by the court system that at least one of the guns used in the shooting belonged to Alan Thompson.

Austin Thompson allegedly used two guns in the deadly shooting — a shotgun and a handgun — as well as a large hunting knife.

Austin was a 15-year-old high school student last Oct. 13 when he allegedly killed five people, including his 16-year-old brother and a police officer, in and near his Raleigh golf course community.

After the shootings, Austin fled on foot to a barn-like structure off of McConnell Oliver Drive — about a mile northeast of the neighborhood.

He then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, injuring police officer Clark.

When Austin was taken into custody just after 9:30 p.m., he was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed, where he remained in critical condition for several days.

Why is he being charged now?

Because of his age at the time of the shooting, Thompson’s initial case was processed in juvenile court, where case information is legally sealed off to the public.

For the past year, Freeman has been unable to comment on the case due to privacy laws.

“While this case remains in juvenile court, the law prohibits us from discussing it,” Freeman told The News & Observer in February.

However, now that the case has entered superior court, Thompson will be tried as an adult, and his case may be discussed with the general public.

“These rules are in place to preserve the general presumption of innocence. It is not some desire to hide information. These rules are in place to protect the integrity of the court,” Freeman said in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.