Hedrick man faces 20 felony sex charges

Aug. 29—HEDRICK — Two state law enforcement agencies arrested a Hedrick man Friday, which they said came after a four-year sexual abuse investigation that has resulted in 20 felony charges.

Matthew Robert Reynolds, 31, of Hedrick, was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, as well as 14 counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse in Keokuk County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol, arrested Reynolds Friday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing, a press release from the DCI said.

If convicted, Reynolds faces up to 215 years in prison — 10 years for each third-degree conviction and 25 years for each second-degree conviction.

Court filings indicate the charges involve at least five adult and two juvenile victims. The ages of the alleged victims range from a two-year-old child to adults in their 20s and 30s, according to court documents.

Investigators say at least three victims — one a two-year-old child — reported being sodomized by a set of deer antlers, which were confiscated as part of the investigation and were found to contain DNA. According to court filings, victims reported to investigators that Reynolds also verbally threatened then and forced sex acts on them. Investigators say the offenses took place from 2012 through 2020.

Reynolds was convicted of enticing a minor in 2021, and awaits resenting after his appeal. In court filings, police said in 2018 that Reynolds attempted to kidnap a victim under the age of 16. His resentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

In May, Reynolds was fined after pleading guilty to third-degree harassment in a Mahaska County case. He was originally charged with indecent exposure after police said Reynolds had followed a 15-year-old in his car and masturbated in front of her.

Reynolds is being held in Keokuk County on a $330,000 bond.

