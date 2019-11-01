Heesen’s Newest Expedition Superyacht Concept Is a Swiss Army Knife on Water

Click here to read the full article.

Inspired by humanity’s unquenchable thirst for exploration, Dutch shipbuilder Heesen has created a gutsy explorer yacht concept that promises to take modern-day adventurers to the furthest corners of the globe in five-star luxury.

Unveiled at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the aptly named Xventure is a gargantuan 187-foot steel ship which can cruise for a remarkable 5,000 miles (or more with the optional extra). This “enables her to reach remote bays and creeks, and to remain on station longer than other yachts,” according to Heesen.

Envisioned by revered British studio Winch Design, Xventure sports a vertical bow and angular fast-displacement hull which not only creates a striking aesthetic, it also ensures that the yacht is highly efficient. To that end, the 1,280GT is equipped with an optional hybrid propulsion system that delivers reduced fuel consumption and exceptionally low noise and vibration levels. It also means you can cruise eco-consciously with reduced exhaust and pollution emission.

The exterior—which can be finished in royal navy, white or gray—is characterized by panels of sheer glass and feels unequivocally modern. Meanwhile, the huge interior—approximately 1,280 gross tons—allows for a full-beam owner’s apartment where you can recline with an obligatory G&T and enjoy the sea views. Xventure also has plenty of lounge areas, a vast upper deck saloon, a swimming pool and an observation deck with its own glass-ceilinged winter garden. The end result is a concept that clearly aims to pair the unfettered opulence of a superyacht with the go-anywhere capability of a classic explorer.

But it may be the yacht’s ability to play nice with others that stands out the most. From helicopters and tenders to submarines and jet skis, Xventure can accommodate just about any kind of expedition vehicle. There’s even a 375 Sports fishing boat port-side and 28-foot Beachlander should you wish to try your luck with a rod. And if it’s fun you seek, all of the desired water toys can be found aboard.

Heesen describes the vessel as tough, independent and daring. Mostly, though, the concept is a kind of Swiss Army Knife on water, useful in just about any ocean environment you can dream up. Hey, you never know where your next ocean adventure might take you.

