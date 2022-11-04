Heeton Holdings (SGX:5DP) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Heeton Holdings (SGX:5DP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Heeton Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = S$9.6m ÷ (S$989m - S$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Heeton Holdings has an ROCE of 1.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 1.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Heeton Holdings

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Heeton Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Heeton Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.2%, but since then they've fallen to 1.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Heeton Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Heeton Holdings (including 3 which make us uncomfortable) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here