Heffner sentenced to 19 1/2 to 50 years for 2017 killing

Oct. 1—The man found responsible for the death of Sean Maschal more than four years ago was sentenced to 19 1/2 to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Brian Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, was sentenced by President Judge Charles Saylor in Northumberland County. Earlier this year, Heffner was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, five felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and aiding consummation of a crime; and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of theft by unlawful taking.

Heffner was high when he unintentionally fired the gun that killed Maschal on Sept. 12, 2017. His body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.