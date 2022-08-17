Heflin police seize 4 kilos of cocaine off interstate

Aug. 17—Heflin law enforcement Tuesday seized four kilograms of cocaine during a routine traffic stop — bringing the total haul from the department's narcotics busts to approximately 500 pounds for the year, according to Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner.

Javier Francisco Ricalde-Santos, 29, a Mexican foreign national living in Pelham, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. He is being held at Cleburne County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

Turner stopped the Nissan Altima Ricalde-Santos was driving on the interstate at exit 199 for following a U-Haul too closely. Upon conducting the stop, Turner said the man began acting "nervous" and "afraid." Ricalde-Santos didn't have a driver's license, no proof of insurance, no passport or green card and no discernible proof of who he was.

"In the course of trying to figure out who he was, I asked him for consent to search and he granted it," Turner said.

In the rear cab of the vehicle, Turner found four grocery bags in the back floorboard, containing four kilos of cocaine — worth roughly $120,000.

Asked why a person would give consent to search the vehicle if they know it has incriminating content, Turner said his drug dog, Edge, is part of that reason.

"Knowing that we had a dog, it's easier to try to convince us that you're a good person and have nothing to hide," Turner said.

If the suspect can convince the officer they have nothing to hide, the logic is maybe the dog won't need to become involved.

"It's a lot easier to convince me that there's nothing illegal going on than it is the dog. Because if the dog gets out, it's a yes or no," Turner said.

The year-to-date figure of 500 pounds of seized narcotics is impressive for a small department of about 15 officers, according to Turner. The motivation behind the department's effort to find drugs, Turner said, is to "disrupt the flow" in the corridor of Atlanta to Birmingham and keep as much as possible out of the state.

Turner said he felt it was very rewarding, given his estimate that 90 percent of the crime in the area happens while perpetrators are either under the influence or in the pursuit of drugs. He said by keeping as much as possible off the streets, it affects an entire community.

